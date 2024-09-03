Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Billings

Update 1:30 p.m. - September 3, 2024

Billings police said in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon that the driver of the vehicle that struck and fatally injured a pedestrian Monday evening initially left the scene but returned and sought help.

The driver was not at the scene when officers first arrived after receiving multiple calls about the incident, the press release states.

The driver was identified as a 39-year-old man who returned to the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Lt. Matt Lennick said in the press release. The pedestrian was identified as a 51-year-old man who was crossing the street when he was struck.

The man was pronounced deceased at a Billings hospital.

ORIGINAL REPORT

BILLINGS - A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Billings late Monday.

Police said on social media the incident happened at 9:16 p.m. in the 2400 block of Central Avenue when a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. The pedestrian was later pronounced deceased.

In an update police said the driver and vehicle had been located. Police provided no further information about the driver, including whether the person was arrested.

Traffic on Central Avenue was diverted while police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

