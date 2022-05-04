Permanent year-round outdoor watering restrictions approved in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - Bozeman residents could see a mandatory watering schedule beginning in mid-June.

According to a press release, the Bozeman City Commission on May 3 approved Ordinance 2110 which establishes permanent outdoor watering restrictions within city limits year-round.

The ordinance does not take effect until mid-June 2022 following a secondary reading and approval by the City Commission.

If approved and made effective this June the ordinance would create permanent time of day and day of the week outdoor watering restrictions for outdoor lawn/landscape watering with sprinkler systems.

Here's a look at some of the details in the ordinance:

Outdoor lawn/landscape watering with sprinkler systems may only occur 3 days a week, following a mandatory watering schedule:

Properties with even-numbered physical addresses: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday Properties with odd-numbered physical addresses: Wednesday, Friday and Sunday Public parks, private open spaces, street right of ways: Monday, Wednesday and Friday



Outdoor lawn/landscape watering is prohibited seven days a week between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and midnight.

These restrictions are not yet in effect.

The release stated: "Bozeman is a drought-prone community and relies on snowpack and surface water for its water supply. The City of Bozeman’s water supply sources includes Hyalite Creek, Sourdough Creek, and Lyman Spring. If approved, these watering restrictions will help ensure that Bozeman has reliable water supplies for the future while keeping lawns and landscapes healthy."

To learn more about ways you can decrease water usage at home visit: https://www.bozeman.net/government/water-conservation [bozeman.net].

