Permit for proposed gas station moving next to Butte drive-in on hold

BUTTE — A Butte court will review the merits of a permit that was approved by the city’s zoning board for a gas station that plans to open next to a drive-in movie theater near Butte.

Butte District Court Judge Kurt Krueger approved a temporary stay of the Butte Board of Adjustment's decision to grant a conditional use permit to build a Maverik service station on 17 acres of land next to the Silver Bow Twin Drive-in Theater.

The owners of the drive-in and many people in the community object to the service station being built next to the outdoor theater, claiming added traffic and light pollution from the station would disrupt the viewing experience.

The judge will rule on the matter later.

