PHOTOS and VIDEOS: Historic flooding in Southern Montana

Flooding of historic proportions continues to hit parts of Montana.

Evacuations have been ordered in southern parts of the state and the rising waters have forced the closure of all entrances to Yellowstone National Park.

Below are a collection of MTN videos and reports that show some of the devestation.

Watch below as housing for Yellowstone National Park employees was washed into a raging river on Monday evening.

Yellowstone NP housing washed away near Gardiner

Watch below as Red Lodge residents make use of an evacuation shelter set up due to the flooding.

Flood evacuation center remains busy in Red Lodge

Watch below as Paradise Valley residents describe the worst flooding they have witnessed in decades.

Residents say Paradise Valley flooding unlike anything they've seen before

Watch below as Search and Rescue crews from Gallatin County lend a hand in rescuing people and residents from rising flood waters.

Rescuers help stranded residents along Yellowstone River in Park County

Watch below as residents in the Nye area discuss the flooding and the rescue os stranded campers.