Podcast highlighting Montana athletes gaining in popularity

BILLINGS - Three years ago, one Billings resident decided to create a sports podcast to highlight Montana athletes and coaches, based on his love for sports and Montana.

“I’ve always loved sports, wasn’t able to play them as a kid myself,” Mitch Bohn, the man behind the microphone for the podcast Wide Left Sports, said Sunday.

Bohn is in a wheelchair but doesn't let that stop him from living out his passion for sports by talking about them.

“Whenever I was a kid, I do the 'what do you want to be when you grow up' and I would always put sports broadcaster,” Bohn said.

At the start of COVID-19, Bohn and his friend started the podcast to keep themselves occupied.

His friend has since left the podcast and Bohn is now the one conducting interviews and editing the show together.

“I thought, let’s start interviewing Montana people. Getting Montana’s athletic ability out there more than it is,” he said.

Bohn feels Montana athletes often go unnoticed and wanted an outlet to showcase all the state's talents.

"It shows kids that are just starting out, that hey you can do these big things coming from Montana,” he said.

The podcast talks all things sports with players and coaches, and even has some non-sports-related episodes.

In the last year, it has reached over 4,000 listeners.

"It’s really grown this last year and it’s made me want to keep going with it,” Bohn said.

Bohn said if you are interested in being interviewed on his podcast, visit the website to contact him.