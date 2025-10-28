Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Police officer hospitalized, suspect dead following Belgrade shooting

belgrade police logo.jpg
Belgrade Police Department
belgrade police logo.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BELGRADE — A Belgrade Police officer is hospitalized in stable condition after responding to a disturbance report on Crockett Street in Belgrade on Monday evening.

According to a news release, officers had responded to the report shortly after 5:15 p.m., when an officer-involved shooting occurred.

One officer sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the local hospital.

The suspect involved in the incident is deceased.

Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing, there is no ongoing threat to the public, the scene has been secured, and an investigation is underway.

Officials request that the public remain clear of the area while the investigation continues.

The investigation is being handled by the Montana Department of Justice.

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader