Proposed changes announced for Montana wolf trapping season

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has released its proposed changes for this year's wolf trapping season.

The changes are meant to avoid accidentally capturing or injuring grizzly bears in traps.

Wolf trapping in Western Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front regions will start on Jan. 1, 2025, and run through mid-February.

Trappers targeting non-game species on land in the western portion of the state must also get a free supplemental trapping permit starting in December.

There are also specific regulations and restrictions for foot-hold traps and snares.

FWP is accepting public comment on the proposal and will finalize the regulations at a Nov. 12, 2024, meeting.

The meeting will be held in person at Montana WILD in Helena, starting at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will also be streamed online, and people who want to comment virtually on agenda items must register here by 12 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Additional information from FWP:

The proposal also outlines the requirements for trappers following the incidental capture of a grizzly bear by a trapper. These requirements would go into effect 48 hours after FWP is notified of the capture and would only apply to recreational trappers within the court-established geographic area:



All foothold traps used in ground sets (regardless of the target species) must have an inside jaw spread of less than or equal to 5 1/2 inches.

The use of snares is not allowed unless they meet ALL the following criteria:

The snare is equipped with a breakaway lock device installed on the loop end and designed to release when more than 350 pounds of force is applied;

The snare is fastened to an immovable object solidly secured to the ground (i.e., the use of drags is unlawful); and