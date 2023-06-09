Watch Now
Protesters gather in Butte to support of canceled transgender speaker

Supporters of transgender journalist and historian Adria Jawort gathered in the rain to protest the county's decision to cancel her speech last week.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jun 09, 2023
BUTTE — A small group of Butte citizens held a protest Thursday, June 8, 2023, afternoon in front of the Butte-Silver Bow courthouse over the cancellation of a transgender speaker.

Supporters of transgender journalist and historian Adria Jawort gathered in the rain to protest the county's decision to cancel her speech last week at the Butte Library. Some passing motorists honked their horns in support.

“As a librarian, I got into that field because I totally love free speech. People should have a way to say their thoughts and we all come together—that’s what libraries are about, so that’s why I’m here today," said protester and Butte librarian Shari Curtis.

There appeared to be one counter-protester standing across the street from the protest holding a Knights Templar flag.

