Rebate application for Montana property taxes closes soon

HELENA - The application to claim a one-time property tax rebate is closing soon.

As MTN previously reported, taxpayers can claim the rebate on their primary residence if they have owned and lived in their home for at least seven months during the previous year.

The rebate will be the amount those claiming it paid in property taxes for 2024, with a maximum of $400.

Homeowners can apply at getmyrebate.mt.gov or by submitting a paper form if it is postmarked by October 1, which is the closing date of the application window.

Rebates will be delivered in the form of a paper check. For more information on the rebate and the necessary application requirements, please visit this link.