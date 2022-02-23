Record-breaking numbers seen at Bozeman warming center

BOZEMAN - The HRDC has entered a Code Blue midst below freezing temperatures and is seeing record-breaking numbers at the Bozeman interim warming center.

HRDC Warming Center Manager Jenna Huey says in past years they have come to expect around 50 to 60 people seeking shelter from the elements.

“For the past couple of weeks we’ve been seeing upwards of 76, which is the highest number we’ve seen at our shelter,” Huey said.

The current space for the warming center can shelter up to 120 people, leaving plenty of space for more if need be.

The Livingston shelter — which is much smaller — can hold up to 20 people and has already seen numbers upwards of 15, Huey said.

Winter is a difficult time for those experiencing homelessness, donations of hand warmers, coats, and boots are in high demand and can be donated at the HRDC Day Center, Huey said.

