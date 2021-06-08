Redgate area near Deer Lodge a hotspot for paranormal, UFO activity

BUTTE — The government has admitted there are strange things flying in the sky scientists can’t explain.

Montanans have been seeing the same things for years. In fact, Montana ranks in the top five for most UFO sightings per capita -- and the area known as Redgate near Deer Lodge is a hotspot.

“It’s just very rich in the paranormal field, like the UFOs, lights in the sky unexplainable things,” said Donald Bromley of Deer Lodge.

Bromley personally experienced paranormal activity when he put up a trail cam in the Redgate area two years ago. The strange, ghost-like figure he captured has brought him national attention from paranormal investigators.

“The first one to think it was a person, but then the more I look at it was just odd, it was out of place and everything just matches the alien persona the bigger bulbous head, you can tell he has no clothes, it’s kind of a transparent being,” said Bromley.

Patrick Cutler is making a film inspired by Redgate and its dark history.

“Basically, there was a guy who had a farm or homestead and he came home one day from work and basically murdered his entire family and painted their gate red with their blood,” said Cutler.

In paranormal and UFO research areas they would classify the Redgate area as a place of high strange, meaning a lot of bizarre and unexplainable things seem to happen in this area.

“There have been several people they’re driving around and they see something really bizarre just fly across the sky out of nowhere. I’ve heard stories of people just happen to be up here and out of nowhere their car just stalls out for no reason,” said Cutler.

Montana Tech Professor of Biological Anthropology Dr. Michael Masters of Butte recently wrote a book called Identified Flying Objects.

He contends that UFOs could be time machines and its people from our future are coming back to study mankind.

“It’s very similar of what I would do as an anthropologist and had, if I had access to time-travel technology, I would go back and study their anatomy, their culture, their language, take tissue samples,” said Masters.

He adds that it’s a good thing that the government and the mainstream are taking reports of UFOs more seriously.

“Scientists should be at the forefront of this, we should be asking these questions and trying to get answers, it’s the mission of science to do this, so it’s great to see more and more discussion around this and hopefully more individuals in academia and the private sector and the public sector can look into this more seriously as well,” said Masters.