Reindeer Express allows Helena students to give gifts this holiday season

HELENA — The holiday spirit was in full swing with the return of the Reindeer Express on Monday, December 18, 2023, at Warren Elementary School in Helena.

“The most magical is that it’s the kids thinking about other people, and what they can do for other people. They put a lot of thought into their lists and who they want to buy presents for,” said Principal Letitia Wilkins.

Every year the Warren Elementary PTO hosts the event.

Two moms shop bargains throughout the year to be able to fill the gym with gifts in December.

During the day students can shop and purchase up to eight gifts for family and friends.

“I’m shopping for my grandparents, my sister, my parents and friends,” said fifth grade student Kinley.

The options range from clothes to books, to small household décor items.

“The students have big smiles. They're excited. They talk to their friends about who they're buying for, what they're buying,” said fourth grade teacher Juliann Solomon.

After the students shop for everyone on their list volunteers help bag and tag their gifts before they take them home.

The kids can’t wait to give their family members their presents and see their reactions.

“I can’t wait to see what they’ll look like when they get their presents,” Carter, a fifth grader at Warren Elementary said.

“I like giving people gifts and seeing how it makes them happy and how much joy it brings them,” said Kinley.

Wilkins told MTN News that parents enjoy the event just as much as the students.

“The parents love it. It’s so fun that the parents have a gift under the tree from their child that they don’t know about,” Wilkins said.