Restoration planned for Whitehall murals depicting Lewis and Clark expedition

WHITEHALL — All across Whitehall, murals depict Lewis and Clark’s expedition through the Jefferson Valley but after nearly 20 years, those murals have dulled. Now, plans are underway to restore them.

"As you can see some of them are quite faded and so we have looked at volunteers to do them and also considered the possibility of a professional coming in and refinishing them and bringing them up to their former glory," said Whitehall Chamber of Commerce board member John Kreis.

All ten murals depict Lewis and Clark’s journey throughout the area. Journal entries kept during the Corps of Discovery inspired each of the scenes. One painting depicts Sacajawea overlooking the three forks of the Missouri River.

The Whitehall Chamber of Commerce organized the mural project in 1999. Grants and local contributions funded it.

"Kit Mattern did the painting and Caroline Jenkins did the calligraphy, and we value them so much. There are bus tours that come in specifically to see the murals," said Kreis.

Kara Osborne, Whitehall Chamber of Commerce board director, says the murals are unique to Whitehall.

The Whitehall Chamber of Commerce does not want to lose these pieces and the town is not about to let its proud history fade away.