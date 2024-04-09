Road closed between Dillon and Twin Bridges after bridge fails inspection

Officials with the Montana Department of Transportation tell MTN News Montana Highway 41 South is closed between Twin Bridges and Dillon after the bridge over the Beaverhead River failed an inspection.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office had previously posted on social media the highway is closed to through traffic due to a bridge incident at the structure over the Beaverhead River in Twin Bridges.

Vehicles must use an alternate route until further notice. The Sheriff's Office asks the public not to call Madison County Dispatch for information on when the highway will reopen.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), MT-41 is open to local traffic south of the bridge closure.

Travelers can check the MDT 511 mobile app or Traveler Information Map for updates.