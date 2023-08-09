Safe schools summit brings together experts and educators in Helena

HELENA - The Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit is taking place this week, bringing together experts and educators from throughout the Helena area.

The fourth annual summit saw counselors, mental health practitioners, school-based law enforcement, school safety experts, K-12 staff, and more come together.

This summit is designed to update these education professionals on the most recent and best practices for creating safer school environments including school climate and culture, prevention, preparedness, threat assessment, and more.

The two-day event features multiple workshops, keynote speakers, and various businesses and organizations dedicated to the safety of school-aged children.

“I don’t think you have a safe community without a safe school. And so, when you bring all stakeholders who have a piece in making schools and communities safer talking and collaborating and communicating you just have better outcomes and safer schools if everybody’s talking together and discussing what’s best for schools and for students,” says Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust Executive Director Brenda Carney.

The summit itself was born from the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust which was started by Robin and Bill Bullock after the death of their son, Jeremy Bullock. Jeremy was the unintentional victim of a 1994 school shooting in Butte.

Robin Bullock says that this summit allows the space for folks from various agencies and groups to connect and learn from each other.

“We were just this morning talking with some individuals from Homeland Security that are here. And they said they are here to help support anybody who needs help. And, but they don’t know a lot of people because of the turnover that happens within school systems, mental health sectors. And so, this provides for that, as Bill said, that opportunity to connect with each other, where they wouldn’t otherwise have that ability. So, we think that’s really important,” says Robin.

Bill Bullock, the father of Jeremy Bullock and Max Bullock, spoke to how this summit and the trust lends itself to the legacy of both of his late sons.

“Jeremy is all about positivity. Our other son that we lost last year, Max, same. It’s just, positive brings the right results. And we could all sink into our darkest depth, but it doesn't help,” says Bill.

Carney says that this event takes a holistic approach to safety in schools, extending training and understanding to various topics such as bullying prevention and suicide prevention.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz says that the district is applying for grants that will cater to the mental health needs of not only students but staff, as well.