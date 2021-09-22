GREAT FALLS — Search and rescue personnel in Yellowstone National Park continue to look for a missing man after his half-brother was found dead.

Search crews found the body of Mark O’Neill along the east shore of Shoshone Lake on Monday. At this point, there is no word on the possible cause of death.

O’Neill, 67 years old, from Chimacum, Washington, and his half-brother, Kim Crumbo, 74, from Ogden, Utah, were reported overdue by a family member on Sunday, September 19 from a four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake.

The search for Crumbo continues on foot and by helicopter and boat at Shoshone Lake and will continue for the next several days as conditions warrant, according to a news release from park staff on Wednesday.

The news release states: "This incident still remains under investigation. While we cannot comment further about the specifics of this investigation, we will provide updates when appropriate to do so."

