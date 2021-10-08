Search efforts scaled back for man missing in Yellowstone NP

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY — Yellowstone National Park officials said Friday it has begun scaling back search and recovery efforts for a 74-year-old man who has been missing since Sept. 19.

The search for Kim Crumbo of Ogden, Utah, has continued for nearly three weeks using helicopters, boats, sonar technology and ground crews, park officials said. Current weather forecasts call for deteriorating conditions over the upcoming week, including snow and freezing temperatures. The park will continue limited search efforts as long as conditions allow this year.

Crumbo and his brother, Mark O’Neill from Chimacum, Washington, were reported overdue by a family member Sunday, Sept. 19 from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake.

Park search crews found O’Neill’s body on the east shore of Shoshone Lake on Monday, Sept. 20.

NPS / Brian Wick



Shoshone Lake search and rescue operations: Grand Teton National Park interagency helicopter





"All of us at Yellowstone extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends and colleagues of both Mark and Kim," said Superintendent Cam Sholly. "I want to personally thank the teams from Yellowstone, other parks and agencies, and partner organizations who worked to help us locate Mark, and who continue search efforts to bring Kim home."

Park officials said they do not expect to provide further updates unless a notable change occurs.