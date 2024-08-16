Search for missing dog in Bozeman takes social media by storm

BOZEMAN — It's been 25 days since a Bozeman family's beloved dog, Pie, went missing, and the whole community has come together to bring her home.

Alison Totten who has lived in Bozeman for over 30 years got a second Bernese Mountain Dog in July, as she deeply loves the breed.

"We instantly bonded, and she instantly bonded with my other dog," Totten says.

One week after getting Pie, Totten says the dog escaped their backyard.

"We just didn't know she was skittish and so scared; that has only increased. I think she's probably more terrified and not approachable at this point," Totten says.

Over 25 days, Pie's owners have been posting updates on Facebook.

Posting photos of Pie sightings has taken the dog-loving community by storm. Different people from the community have come together to post photos of Pie sightings.

MTN News A map shows the locations where Pie the missing Bernese Mountain Dog has been spotted between Bozeman and Belgrade.

"I don't know what motivates many people that I don't know, but the community has been incredible. I am grateful because we can't do this alone," Totten says.

Pie's original location started near South Tracy Street on July 20, and she was last spotted on Theisen Road, an almost 22-mile difference.

One woman on Facebook commented that she had even spotted Pie on her ring camera.

Totten says it's the summer of Pie, and the search for her has been extended.

"I can't go to the dark places, so I have to stay positive," Totten says. "It's a little bit exhausting because you're like, okay, I have to uproot... and bring out the crew and do all of this stuff, and it is like looking for a needle in a haystack. And like I said earlier, it is one thing to find her, but it's another to bring her back."

One piece of advice she has for others: "If I have any advice to anybody, put a tracker on your dog."

Pie's tracker unfortunately arrived in the mail a day after she ran away.

For more information on Pie's sightings, visit the Help us bring Pie home Facebook page.