Search underway for missing man in Glacier County

GREAT FALLS — A search is underway on the Blackfeet Reservation for 26-year old Leo Wagner. He is 5'8", about 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to his family, Leo was last seen on April 27 in the Babb/St. Mary area.

James McNeely, spokesman for the Blackfeet Tribe, said in a news release on Monday that an incident command has been created at the St. Mary KOA location.

Search crews include tribal and county members, as well as volunteers. Donations to help with search efforts can be brought to the Starr School gym.

The news release states: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for a safe return of Leo as well as prayers for the safety of all our search and rescue teams who have been working very diligently during this time."

