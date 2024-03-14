Semi crashes into Bozeman commercial building

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Fire says its firefighters had a busy Tuesday night after a semi-truck left the interstate and crashed into a commercial building.

Bozeman Fire said on social media fire crews were dispatched at 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday and successfully removed the driver from the building.

Crews then shored the building to prevent further collapse or structural damage. The post stated:

It was a busy 48 hours for A-shift who finished their tour this morning at 7:00 a.m., B-shift is now on duty and ready to serve the community for the next 48 hours.

The post did not state where the crash happened, the extent of damage to the building, or if anyone, including the semi-truck driver, sustained injuries.

We will update you if we get more information.