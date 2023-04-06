Sen. Tester, U.S. Air Force leaders visit Malmstrom, Montana Air National Guard

GREAT FALLS - U.S. Senator Jon Tester brought Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and several Air Force leaders to Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard’s 120th Airlift Wing on Wednesday.

They talked with service members about the Department of Defense's response to reports of rare cancers among missileers and readiness capabilities.

Other attendees included Lieutenant General Robert Miller, the Surgeon General of the U.S. Air Force; Major General Duke Pirak, the Deputy Director of the Air National Guard; and Major General John Hronek, Commander of the Montana National Guard.