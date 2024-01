Service academy nominations from Montana's Congressional delegation

GREAT FALLS — Members of Congress are authorized by law to nominate candidates for appointment to four U.S. service academies (source). These schools are the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.

These institutions prepare college-age Americans to be officers of the U.S. uniformed services. Upon graduation, service academy graduates are commissioned as officers in the active or reserve components of the military or merchant marine for a minimum of five years.

Here is the most recent list of service academy nominations from each of Montana's members of Congress.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines:



Andrew Eagan – Dillon – USNA

Aedan Bingham – Great Falls – USAFA

Alec (A.J.) Wells – Great Falls – USNA

Pi Taylor – Bozeman – USMA, USAFA, USMMA

Ryan Galyen – Bozeman – USNA, USAFA

Heath Drivdahl – Hobson – USMMA, USMA

Alicia Dale – Sheridan – USAFA

Beckett Johnson – Big Sky – USMA

Hannah King – Missoula – USMA

Finleigh Schrichte – Missoula – USNA, USMMA

Clara Graveley – Avon – USNA

Andrew Purcell – Hamilton – USNA

Tyler Brown – Billings – USNA

Cooper Freitag – Billings – USAF

Daniel Mattingly – Billings – USMA

Tobias Ottenbacher – Billings – USMA

U.S. Senator Jon Tester :



Kyle Alexander – United States Naval Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy

John Beurer – United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy

Aedan Bingham – United States Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Military Academy

Tyler Brown – United States Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Military Academy

Kayla Candelaria-Dusek – United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy

Alicia Dale – United States Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Military Academy

Katie Dolence – United States Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Military Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy

Cooper Freitag – United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy

Ryan Galyen – United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy

Keatin Hertz – United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy

Beckett Johnson – United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy

Hannah King – United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy

Afton Lambrecht – United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy

Carter Liwosz – United States Air Force Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy

Daniel Mattingly – United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy

Seth McKamey – United States Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy

Tobias Ottenbacher – United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy

Andrew Purcell – United States Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy

Finleigh Schrichte – United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy

Mason Seibel – United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy

Colter Sienkiewicz – United States Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Military Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy

Cameron Taylor – United States Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Military Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy

Pi Taylor – United States Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Military Academy

Alec Wells – United States Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States

Military Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy

U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale :