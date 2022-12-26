Sheriff: Faulty propane heater to blame for 3 deaths in Reed Point

REED POINT - Sweet Water County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg says three people found dead in a residence northwest of Reed Point likely died of poisoning related to a faulty propane heater.

The deaths are being called accidental.

Ronneberg has identified two of the three people killed as Gary Morton, 81, and Angelika Morton, 58, who lived on Stephen's Hill Road. The third person killed was a 71-year-old man who was renting a unit on the Morton's property.

Ronneberg says the initial call came in Friday from a person at the Morton's residence in medical distress. Ambulances struggled to reach the property due to cold weather and snow drifts.

When first responders arrived they found three people unresponsive.

Ronneberg says the deaths are likely a cause of hypoxia, which is a lack of oxygen in bodily tissues, and/or carbon monoxide poisoning — although the official cause of death is still being determined. No foul play is suspected.

Ronneberg says he is looking for a relative of the Morton's tenant before releasing the man's name.

The three bodies were taken to the state medical examiner's office in Billings for autopsies.