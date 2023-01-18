Shodair Children's Hospital hosts an open house to showcase new facility

HELENA - Following years of hard work and planning, Shodair Children's Hospital is hosting open house events to showcase its new 131,000-square-foot facility.

The new hospital —which is expected to open its doors later in January — has been in the works for five years.

The open houses this week will be the first chance for the hospital's partners and the community to view the completed facility.

"We're moving kids in here on January 31st, but the average community member needs to realize we've been working on this for the last six months," said Shodair Children's Hospital CEO Craig Aasved.

"So it isn't we just move, you know, open the door one day and move patients here," Aasved added. "There's been a whole different process of a new policies and procedures, new spaces, getting staff trained in that space."

Aasved was on hand for the open house Tuesday and told MTN News that sharing the facility ahead of its opening is critical and highlights the hard work and time put in by all the people who contributed to this project.

"I feel like we're on the right path of really showcasing the building that we've been in the midst of designing for the last five years. And I think it will really show the community the work that is here and what kids can expect when they come here," said Aasved.

Aasved also expressed his excitement to see the project nearly complete.

"It's fun to take a vision and a dream and see it all come together to you know, we always say here is that this is a building in a space for the kids we take care of and our staff. And this is what they deserve," Aasved said.

While each event focuses on specific stakeholder groups, Aasved said having several events, ensures there are opportunities for anyone interested the opportunity to visit Shodair.

Below is the full open house schedule: