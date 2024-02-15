Showdown Montana to honor Teton Pass Ski Resort season passes

Teton Pass Ski Resort announced last week that it has closed for the season. The ski area is about 35 miles west/northwest of Choteau.

Charles Hlavac, the owner of the ski resort, said in a news release: "Those who know me, know that I am an optimist, and that this choice was not made lightly. There are a multitude of reasons that I am basing my decision on; notwithstanding, the obvious elephant in the room, the weather. We are simply experiencing the lowest levels of moisture ever recorded at our site in 55 years of recording data!"

Hlavac noted that all current season passes and pre-purchased lift ticket vouchers will carry over to next season.

The skiing community is very tight-knit, and the team at Showdown Montana near Neihart offered its support by announcing it will honor all Teton Pass season passes through the end of the current season.

Showdown posted on Facebook: "We're so sorry for our friends at Teton Pass Ski Resort. We will happily honor Teton Pass season passes through the end of this season. Much love to Chuck & his crew."

