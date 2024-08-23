Single-use plastic ballot initiative moves forward in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — According to Cottonwood Environmental Law Center in Bozeman, the Gallatin County election office agreed to settle a lawsuit and place a ballot initiative on the November ballot that would effectively ban single-use plastics in Bozeman.

The non-profit group Beyond Plastics was told that 25% of Bozeman voters needed to sign a petition saying they wanted to be able to vote on single-use plastics regulation. The group gathered signatures from 23.5% of active voters.



Cottonwood filed a lawsuit stating the Montana constitution only required 15 percent of active voters to sign the petition.

Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad tells MTN News his office has no time to fight the lawsuit filed by Cottonwood Law Center, saying, "My first priority is to meet all election deadlines and we could not fight this in a timely manner."

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, is the deadline for certification to get on the November ballot.

If passed, the ballot initiative would ban establishments from giving customers single-use bags and foam containers for takeout. It would also ban single-use straws and stirrers unless the customer requests the items.