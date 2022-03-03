Sletten Cancer Institute in Great Falls is preparing for upgrades

GREAT FALLS — Benefis Health System will be making several upgrades this summer to the Sletten Cancer Institute to provide even better care to patients.

“We’re excited to get the word out to patients so that they know what we’re all looking forward to," said radiation oncologist Carolyn Rutter.

The upgrades include expansions to several departments such as the pharmacy, the clinic space, and the infusion center, all to accommodate more patients and more providers. There will also be a redesign and reconfigure of existing spaces for a more welcoming environment and better flow.

“The cancer center is now 15 years old and, in that time, there has been an increase in numbers of patients who need service here” Rutter explained. “This will allow us to see and take care of more patients which will mean that for patients, their experience will be more smooth and more comfortable”

Being the only advanced cancer care system in north-central Montana, the facility sees about 30,000 patients per year.

“When we’re trying to care for people from all over the north central state who have traveled a long way to get here, we want it to be as excellent of an experience as we can provide as far as giving them the best possible care but also a comfortable and smooth experience when they’re already going through something so hard” said Rutter.

The upgrades will be started sometime this summer and are expected to be finished by the end of 2023.