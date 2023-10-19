'Snow Buddies' to shovel snow for elderly, disabled in Butte

BUTTE — It’s not quite snowing yet, but the snow in Butte could fall at any moment which is why a nonprofit group is looking for volunteers who can help those who can’t once the snow starts falling.

“I mean when snow comes, it’s not my friend, so I really get scared,” said Michelle Lewis.

Ability Montana started the Snow Buddies program three years ago to get volunteers to shovel sidewalks and driveways for those who need help.

“If you’re aging or have a disability, getting out of your house in the winter is incredibly hard, so it’s already isolating because of winter. You’re not able to get to your appointments safely, you’re not able to get out to transportation,” said Ability Montana Independent Living Specialist Cassie Wick.

The group has more than 60 clients in need of shovelers and about 15 volunteers, so more volunteers are needed.

“The commitment is not super big. If you get someone we try to find them relatively close to your home and if you shovel early and often it takes 5 or 10 minutes to shovel a sidewalk,” said Wick.

If you can’t shovel, you can still help by donating a good snow shovel to Ability Montana. Michelle Lewis has mobility issues and says she’s grateful for the volunteers.

“It really makes it dangerous for me to go out and be amongst the community. I can’t be a part of the community in a way that I want to be without the snow buddies or without the sidewalks and other surfaces shoveled,” said Lewis.

Those who wish to volunteer or donate a shovel can call Ability Montana at (406) 782-4834 or email snowbuddiesbutte@gmail.com.