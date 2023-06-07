Speakers to talk about living with disabilities in Butte

BUTTE — Ten people are going to share their stories about living with a disability in the East Middle School auditorium — and have an important message to share.

“People with disabilities. they can work, or they can do basically anything they put their minds to,” said speaker Gail Stuart.

The Orphan Girl Children’s Theater and Ability Montana are hosting the show called Let’s Talk Disabilities, Butte! to let people with various disabilities share their struggles and, more importantly, their ability to overcome them.

“I can do this and I will do this and the only person stopping me is myself, and I am learning to just tear down that wall to say, ‘I will do this,’” said Brie Rudesill.

For some, speaking before a crowd of strangers is not a problem. Are you nervous?

“No, this doesn’t bother me at all. I’ve been doing some form of public speaking off and on since I was little,” said Lucy Galarus.

Lucy is a 16-year-old Butte High student who is comfortable talking about his disabilities. Her parents are proud of how far Lucy has come.

“Families that have children of normal abilities sometimes don’t realize what small victories are. It took us almost two years for Lucy to sit up on her own as a child and that was a huge victory, being able to move her left hand and to do things with her left arm, that was a huge victory,” said Lucy’s mother Jana Galarus.

Another purpose of the event is to let employers know that disabled people can make great employees.

“We’re pretty normal we need accommodations, but accommodations do need to be given and that’s a big part of our struggle as a disabled person,” said Lucy Galarus.

The performances will take place on June 8 and June 9 at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $10.