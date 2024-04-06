Watch Now
Speed limit on I-90 through Bozeman lowered to 65 miles per hour

speed limit change.jpg
Montana Department of Transportation / Facebook
speed limit change.jpg
Posted at 8:14 PM, Apr 05, 2024
BOZEMAN — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports that the speed limit on Interstate 90 through Bozeman has been lowered to 65 miles per hour.

According to MDT, the change affects both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90 between mile markers 303.6 and 313.7, which is approximately two miles west of the 19th Avenue exit and just west of Bear Canyon.

MDT says the change is due to a Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) urban boundary adjustment and signage has been changed to reflect the lowered speed limit.

