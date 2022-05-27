St. Ignatius High School Threat - Suspect in Custody

ST. IGNATIUS — At 2:00 P.M this afternoon (May 26, 2022) the Lake County Sheriff's office was alerted to social media threats made by a youth indicating they were going to come to school with a gun and cause harm to others. Sheriff deputies located the suspect away from the school and detained the suspect within minutes of the initial report.

Lake County Sheriff, Don Bell, says a search warrant is currently in the process of being executed on the suspect's home.

This is a developing story and we will update it with more details as they come in.