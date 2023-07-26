Starry Sky Survey Project kits available at 25 libraries across Montana

HELENA - If you’ve ever had an interest in doing some astronomy survey work, the Montana Learning Center through the Lewis and Clark Library and two dozen other libraries throughout the state, has just the activity for you.

The Starry Sky Survey Project through the Montana Learning Center is aimed at garnering data to be added to a statewide database and will show where in Montana there are darker and brighter skies at night. And they can acquire this data with your help.

By renting out the Starry Sky Survey Project kit from participating libraries, you can provide data on dark & bright skies and help create a dark and bright sky map of Montana. This data is eventually given to the international scientific research program, Globe at Night.

The kits have been in use since 2021 and have been made available through funding from NASA. Once your kit is rented, you can go out on a clear night and use the sensor which measures the amount of light in the area around you.

Ryan Hannahoe, Montana Learning Center’s Executive Director, said this is a great way to get kids and families outside for some citizen science.

“At least we like to think that it shows kids, not only kids but families, that science is accessible. It could be done by anyone. You know, once you get into it, it can be difficult. But, you know, in this case, it’s not. And so, we’re trying to make it as easy and accessible for everyone to participate in this study,” says Hannahoe.

Hannahoe spoke to MTN News about the change in light pollution throughout the country and how over time the skies are getting brighter, making it harder and harder for folks to see stars, let alone the Milky Way Galaxy.

“We’re lucky. We’re in Montana. You know, you could get outside of Helena in 15-20 minutes, see a really bright Milky Way. So, that’s something to be proud of, but it’s also something that we need to preserve and protect,” says Hannahoe.

If you're interested in adding to the data, you can easily hop online to find a library near you that carries a kit.