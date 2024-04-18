State firefighter honored with procession following death in Miles City

Firefighters in Eastern Montana are mourning the loss of a state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) firefighter, who died in the line of duty after a "medical incident" Tuesday in Miles City, according to DNRC officials.

John Raisler was the assistant fire management officer for the DNRC eastern land office, and he also served as a volunteer for the Custer County Rural Fire Department. He was a member of the DNRC all-hazards County Assist Team and an advocate for continuing education as a training facilitator for the Fire Protection Bureau, according to the agency.

He was 59, according to a notice from Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home.

A procession made up of firefighters Wednesday escorted Raisler's body through Billings.

"The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is deeply saddened to announce the death of John Raisler, Assistant Fire Management Officer for the Eastern Land Office, who passed away due to a medical incident in the line of duty on Tuesday, April 16 in Miles City,” “John was a well-respected member of the fire community in Eastern Montana, having served as a volunteer for the Custer County Rural Fire Department, as a member of the DNRC all-hazards County Assist Team, and as an advocate for continuing education as a training facilitator for the Fire Protection Bureau.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who knew and loved John, particularly with his wife, Lori, and his four children. We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of his family and the Eastern Land Office team as they navigate through this period of mourning,” DNRC Director Amanda Kaster said in a statement.

