State Trust land revenue generates $92M for Montana public schools

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte's office has announced State Trust land revenue generated $92 million for public schools in 2024.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) manages State Trust lands with revenue allocated to the Office of Public Instruction for Montana's elementary, middle, and high schools.

According to the Governor's Office, a large portion of this year's funds were the result of multi-year hydroelectric leases.

State Trust land funds are typically used for everything from technology upgrades to curriculum development and facility improvements.