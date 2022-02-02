Truckers stranded in Montana surprised with food, toiletry donations

GREAT FALLS — Two women surprised some of the truckers camped out in Sweet Grass on Wednesday morning with fresh food, water, and even toiletries.

Two truckers that MTN interviewed on Tuesday contacted us Wednesday and told us about a woman named Holly from Helena.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I just woke up and a woman was there passing out soups and sandwiches and water, and I asked her where she was from and she said they came from Helena,” said Garnet Lang, a Canadian trucker stranded in Montana. “I was so touched that people who didn’t even know us and probably will never see us again were willing to drive four hours to bring us food they probably spent all day preparing.”

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Jason Junk, another one of the truckers we spoke to on Tuesday, called us about the situation as well, "we want to extend our biggest thank you to those who are willing to help us out."

Shortly after Holly left, another truck pulling a trailer full of toiletries and even more food showed up. The truckers were unable to get the woman’s name but are incredibly thankful.

“I cannot express how thankful I am to these women and it brought tears to my eyes,” said Lang.