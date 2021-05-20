Strange sightings in the skies over Montana (video)

GREAT FALLS — There have been several reports and videos of strange sightings in the skies over Montana in recent days.

Chris Kicking Woman shared a video with MTN that he took at about 12:30 a.m. on May 16th.

He told MTN: "Across Northern Montana a trail of Light just slowly cruised by our night sky. It was also seen from the Flathead Valley. This video was shot above Blackfeet Country."

Michelle RedSun EagleHawk posted to our Facebook page: "I have a very strange question 5/15/2021 around 23:00 to 00:00 did anyone observe in the Northern Hemisphere a very long cigar-sharped flying craft. It was not displaying lights, but rather in an area in the space between earth and our moon, which allowed the sun to reflect off the ship. No, not a meteor, or comet, but very large craft. No, this is not a disc or saucer, but a very large craft. I would like to know who else observed this unique craft, from Washington across Utah, Montana, and North Dakota."

Several other people messaged us, too, asking if anyone else had seen it.

Several times in the last couple of years, people have reported seeing a string of tiny bright lights in the skies over Montana, and in those cases, the lights were satellites launched for the SpaceX Starlink project. But the object seen over Montana earlier this week was not a "string" of lights, and Kicking Woman checked the SpaceX website, which did not indicate the satellites over Montana at that time.