Suspect arrested after string of armed knife robberies in Bozeman and Belgrade

BOZEMAN — A suspect is behind bars following 3 armed robberies in Bozeman and Belgrade that occurred within a short time of each other yesterday morning.

Police say a man armed with a knife robbed a hotel near North Seventh and Oak at around 2:17 a.m., taking off with cash. About 25 minutes later, another robbery occurred at a gas station near East Main and North Broadway. The suspect used a knife in that crime as well.

No one was hurt in either incident.

A third similar robbery then occurred in Belgrade shortly after the Bozeman incidents.

Investigators connected the crimes and identified a suspect, who is now locked up in another jurisdiction on separate charges.

Police say there is no further threat to the public. Detectives are working with the Belgrade Police Department to continue the investigation.

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