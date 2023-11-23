Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Broadwater County located

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Broadwater County on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

The MHP said the pedestrian was struck at about 4:30 a.m. along Highway 287 near mile marker 95, between Townsend and Three Forks.

According to the MHP crash report, the victim was a 54-year-old man from St. Petersburg, Florida, who was walking north in the middle of the highway when he was struck. His name has not yet been released.

The suspect vehicle is a 2011-2016 white Ford Superduty crew cab long box pickup pulling a single-axle box-type utility trailer.

MHP said the truck was last seen heading north through Townsend at 5:10 a.m. The driver's side fender will be missing from the trailer, which now possibly has on a spare tire.

MHP reported on social media on Thursday that a person of interest has been located.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.