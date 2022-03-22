Suspect shot by a deputy in Great Falls identified

GREAT FALLS — The man who was shot on Saturday after allegedly brandishing a gun at a Cascade County Sheriff's deputy has been identified as Travis Don Sipes.

The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) released his name on Monday, noting that Sipes was 34 years old. Sipes’ immediate family has been notified.

The shooting happened along the 1400 block of 7th Avenue South at about 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that deputies were looking for Sipes, who had outstanding warrants and was also a person of interest in a fraud investigation.

Slaughter said a deputy found Sipes in what appeared to be a disabled vehicle. While the deputy was talking to him, Sipes reportedly pulled a gun on the deputy; the deputy then shot Sipes, according to Slaughter.

Deputies and GFPD officers performed CPR on Sipes until medical personnel arrived and took over treatment. Sipes was then taken to a hospital, where he later died from the gunshot wounds.

The name of the deputy will be released by Sheriff Slaughter at a later time.

"This is a tragic incident for all involved. Our thoughts are with Travis Sipes’ family as they deal with their loss. Please keep the involved Deputy, the Deputy’s family, the entire CCSO staff, responding GFPD officers, emergency medical personnel, and the 911 dispatchers in your thoughts," The GFPD said in the news release.