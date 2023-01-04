SUV found in Missouri River prompts investigation

Emergency crews responded to a report of an SUV in the Missouri River in Great Falls on Wednesday.

Personnel were dispatched to the area along the north shore of the river east of Black Eagle Dam just before 9 a.m.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone was in the SUV at the time, nor the exact time that the SUV went into the river.

MTN News

As of 9:55 a.m., Great Falls Emergency Services and Great Falls Fire Rescue have left the scene; investigators from other agencies are still at the scene.

We will update you as we get more information.

Responding agencies include Great Falls Fire Rescue, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Great Falls Emergency Services, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and the Montana Highway Patrol.