Take dad fishing for free on Father's Day in Montana

They say nothing in life is free but this coming weekend, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) will prove that wrong.

Sunday is Father’s Day and if you forgot to get him a gift, take him out to do a little fishing. It’s easy over Father’s Day weekend, after all, a license isn’t needed.

“[There are] harvest limits for fish, so check your regulations…regulation books for what regulations apply for fishing,” Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) spokesman Moran Jacobsen advised. “Those still are in effect for the weekend. You just don’t need a fishing license.

FWP has made Mother’s Day and Father’s Day weekends effectively free fishing days in Montana.

“[You will] be able to go fishing as a family and really just enjoy what Montana is all about. Because there 's just so much to enjoy such a variety of opportunities and the access in Montana…fishing is tremendous. There's nowhere else like it,” Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen also is stressing the importance of water safety — especially this time of year.