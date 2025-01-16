Taking precautions to prevent influenza in Montana

GREAT FALLS — Flu season is here in Montana, as well as across the nation.

People are encouraged to wash their hands often, avoid going out while sick, and avoid others who may be sick.

A pharmacy manager in Great Falls says they have seen several prescriptions of anti-viral medication going out to treat respiratory illnesses, including the flu.

“The most common strains that have been detected have been similar to what they've put in the flu shot. So, if you get your flu shot, you are seeing good protection from that,” noted Albertsons pharmacy manager Quinn Spinler. “It won't 100% protect you from getting the flu, but it does help stop the spread to those most vulnerable, and those most susceptible to having severe illness.”

Immunizations are available for flu shots at numerous pharmacies including Osco, CVS and Walgreens as well as several other locations throughout the area, including the city-county health department.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reports there have been over 2,000 flu cases confirmed in Montana including four deaths.