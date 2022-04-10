Teen dead after shooting at Billings residence

BILLINGS — A 15-year-old boy died at a Billings residence Saturday night after what the Billings Police Department says appears to be an accidental shooting.

According to Billings Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of South 33rd Street around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The victim was dead when officers arrived at the scene.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing, but "at this time appears to be an accidental shooting."

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.