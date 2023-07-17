Teen dies in Madison County rollover crash

GREAT FALLS - A 15-year-old boy died in a crash in Madison County on Friday, July 14, 2023.

It happened near North Ennis Lake Road and Meadow Lake Drive east of McAllister, shortly before 11 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the teen was driving west in a Chevy Suburban at "a high rate of speed."

He lost control of the vehicle and over-corrected. The SUV then overturned on the right side of the road.

The teen was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

The MHP says the teen was not wearing a seatbelt, and that alcohol and excessive speed may have been factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.