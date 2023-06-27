Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Teen killed in rollover crash near Broadus

fatal-crash.png
MTN NEWS
fatal-crash.png
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 18:03:49-04

A 19-year-old Ashland man died early Monday morning in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Broadus, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 20-year-old Ekalaka man, was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota. His condition was not released.

The Ashland man was driving the Ford F-250 pickup truck west on Highway 212 when he lost control and overcorrected, then veered off the right side of the road, rolling over in a ditch, according to the highway patrol.

He died at the scene.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt. Troopers said they suspect speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!