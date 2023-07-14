Teenager dies in ATV crash near Butte

BUTTE - A 15-year-old Butte boy was killed Wednesday evening following an ATV crash.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says at approximately 7:20 p.m. on July 12, 2023, A-1 Ambulance, Butte Fire Rescue, and Butte Police responded to an accident that had occurred just off Santa Claus Road between Butte and Rocker.

A 15-year-old male from Butte had been riding an ATV when the accident occurred. The male was the only person on the ATV at the time of the accident.

It appears that the teen was attempting to climb a hill on the ATV when the ATV overturned and landed on the him.

The boy was transported to St. James Healthcare where he passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Butte Police and the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating.

The name of the male is not being released at this time, to allow the family to make the necessary notifications.