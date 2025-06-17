Teenager dies in Gallatin County crash

BOZEMAN — A 13-year-old boy was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Belgrade.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the boy from Belgrade was driving westbound on Frontage Road when the vehicle crossed the center line, overcorrected, and went off the right side of the road.

The vehicle overturned multiple times before coming to a final rest on its wheels.

The time of the crash was 1:21 am, according to the report released by MHP.

The driver was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess and later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

MHP reports that the boy was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol, drugs, and speed are suspected in the crash.