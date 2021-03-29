The FBI is hosting a virtual "Teen Symposium"

The Salt Lake City office of the FBI is inviting all interested high school juniors and seniors between 16 and 18 years old in Utah, Idaho, and Montana to apply to participate the FBI’s Teen Symposium.

Classes will be held virtually on Thursday, April 22, and Friday, April 23, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

A news release from the agency says the event will provide an opportunity for high school students to get a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI through presentations and demonstrations, and students will have a greater understanding of the FBI’s mission and how we serve our citizens, community, and nation.

During the two-day symposium, students will be given the opportunity to learn about how evidence and hazardous material are collected at crime scenes; enhance student awareness of issues like cyber, terrorism, and civil rights; and hear from FBI agents and other FBI personnel who support our overall mission—to protect the people of the United States and defend our Constitution.

The agency said it offers diverse career paths including Special Agent, Accounting, Nursing, Intelligence, and Administration. Any student with an interest in the FBI is encouraged to apply. This program is not exclusive to students interested in criminal justice.

This is a competitive program, and not all applicants will be selected. Student selection will be based on a quality application and essay. The application, release form, and a supporting essay must be received by the Salt Lake City FBI office by April 9, 2021. Incomplete and/or late applications will not be accepted.