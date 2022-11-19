Thousands show up in Bozeman for coldest ESPN College GameDay ever

BOZEMAN - Saturday was a historic morning in Bozeman as thousands of fans showed up to watch - and be part of - ESPN's College Gameday, the first time the iconic college football pregame show has come to Montana.

The three-hour broadcast started at 7 a.m. local time, just as the sun was starting to peak over the mountains, though most fans arrived much earlier.

"We got here at about 3:00 a.m.," said a pair of Cats fans in the crowd. "It was about -5 degrees."

CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports ESPN College Gameday broadcast its first show ever from Montana Saturday morning before the 121st Cat-Griz game.

The temperature was the story with host Rece Davis saying it’s the coldest College Gameday in history. Most of the on-air guys were doing all they could to stay warm.

Montanans know the drill though.

"Hand warmers and long underwear," one pair of Montana State alumni said.

They showed up to catch a glimpse of new Gameday personality Jess Sims, who interviewed Cats head coach Brent Vigen about an hour into the broadcast.

Many more were excited to see new analyst Pat McAfee - a lot of the famous Gameday signs were directed at him. Everybody had a favorite.

"I like the sign that says, ‘If you can read this, you didn’t go to the University of Montana,'" said one Cats fan.

CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports Pat McAfee, ESPN College Gameday's newest analyst, was a popular feature of many signs around Gameday's broadcast from Bozeman Saturday morning.

Lee Corso also made his Gameday return after a several-week absence.

He donned a Montana State mascot head at the end of the broadcast, signaling his pick to win Saturday's 121st edition of the Brawl of the Wild. Only McAfee picked the Montana Grizzlies to win.

PBR Entertainer and Montana native Flint Rasmussen was spotted backstage before the show began, fueling speculation that he would be the show's Celebrity Guest Picker.

"They said, 'We want you on the show in some aspect,' so I'm doing a little segment, but I am not the guest picker," he said with a sigh.

The picker ended up being legendary golfer Nick Faldo, who is a new Bozeman resident. Let’s just say it’s not the person many Montanans would have chosen.

"I’m sure Nick Faldo is a nice guy," Rasmussen said, "but I’m not gonna tell (him) about hitting a nice 8-iron or a nice wedge out of the sand. I don’t want (him) telling me about football."

CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports Creative signs are a tradition for fans behind the set during ESPN College Gameday broadcasts.

Overall, the show was a success, and Montanans showed up as they always do.

"It's cool to see a bunch of Montana people be represented on a national stage," one fan said. "It's legendary. They gotta come back again next year."

The campaign starts now.