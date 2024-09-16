Three people survive Sunday helicopter crash in Jefferson County

HELENA — On Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a helicopter crash on Sunday afternoon.

Three people were aboard the privately owned aircraft that went down in a remote area of northwestern Jefferson County.

Doug Dodge with Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management confirmed Monday that all three people aboard the helicopter survived the crash.

“Further details about the incident will be released in coordination with the NTSB and FAA,” wrote Dodge in a press release.

Boulder Ambulance, St. Peter's Ambulance, Elkhorn Search and Rescue, Basin Volunteer Fire Department, and Boulder Volunteer Fire Department and the United States Forest Service assisted with the incident.

